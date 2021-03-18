'Venom 2' Release Date Pushed Back To September 17 To Avoid Clash With 'Fast & Furious 9'

Tom Hardy starrer Venom 2 is one of the highly anticipated Marvel movies. The release date of this film has been changed several times in the past due to the coronavirus pandemic but was finally settled on June 25. But what comes as a surprising piece of news for fans is that Venom 2 release date has been pushed again, this time to September 17.

Venom 2 release date postponed again

According to a report by Variety, the Venom 2 release date has been postponed to September 17 to avoid clashing with Fast and Furious 9. The mid-September release date of this film gives the makers space between The Suicide Squad, which is releasing on August 6, and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune which hits theatres on October 1. Venom 2 will release in the theatres alongside the mystery movie Death on the Nile and Universal Studios The Boss Baby: Family Business.

Venom Let There be Carnage cast and other details

The movie is directed by Andy Serkis and is based on the Marvel Comics character Venom. The cast of the film will see Tom Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock and Venom, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris. The music is composed by Marco Beltrami. The first movie saw how Venom and Eddie form the perfect symbiotic relationship between the two as they take bad guys down together. The second part will chronicle Eddie's further adventures with Venom.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from the trailer of Venom 2

Other upcoming Marvel movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to enter its phase four and has several high-octane movies lined up for releases. Phase Four includes some of the widely-anticipated films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther II, Captain Marvel 2 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Many television shows are also under works based on popular Marvel characters like Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki and Moon Knight. The trailer of Falcon And The Winter Soldier was recently released. It showed Bucky and Sam joining hands to fight the bad together. The series will be available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 19, 2021.

Promo Image courtesy- Screengrab from the trailer of Venom 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.