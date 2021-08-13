Venom 2 Release Date Delayed: Know When Does 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Come Out

Venom 2 or Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been delayed, again. As the COVID-19 Delta variant wreaks havoc on the Hollywood movie industry, Sony Pictures has reportedly announced plans to delay the release of the upcoming film based on your favourite alien. Here's all you need to know -

Venom 2 delayed? When does Venom Let There Be Carnage come out?

Despite all COVID-19 safety measures possible being taken, the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to rain on Hollywood's parade. According to a report by Deadline, Sony Pictures has decided to delay the theatrical release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The delay comes as COVID-19 cases are rising in the US due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Venom 2, which stars Tom Hardy as the eponymous alien symbiote, was originally scheduled to release in October 2020. The Venom 2 release date then shifted to June 25, 2021, because of the pandemic. The film's release date then moved to September 24, 2021, which fans were eagerly waiting for, but owing to the surge in cases, it has been delayed yet again.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is slated to release on October 15, 2021. Hopefully, the Delta variant is brought under control soon because reports cite that the surge has led to a "decline in consumer confidence in returning to the movies". A Variety report claims that a survey by the National Research Group showed only 67% of theatre-goers say they’re "very or somewhat comfortable" watching a film at the cinema in their area.

The report further claims that the aforementioned number is a 3% drop compared to the numbers a week ago, and 14% below the numbers from a month ago.

More about Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Andy Serkis' Venom: Let There Be Carnage is based on Marvel's character, Venom, and is intended to be the second film in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. It also a sequel to Venom that features Tom Hardy who stars as Eddie Brock / Venom alongside Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson.

The film revolves around Brock AKA Venom, who tries to reignite his career in journalism by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Harrelson. Kasady instead becomes the host of an alien symbiote similar to Venom, named Carnage.

