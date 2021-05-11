Last Updated:

Venom 2 Trailer Gets Mixed Reviews; Some Feel Underwhelmed, Others Call It Almost Perfect

'Venom 2' is a movie that people have been eagerly waiting for, ever since the first part ended on a cliffhanger in 2018. Here's what fans said about it

Venom 2

With film releases on pause for the past year, fans are ecstatic to see the latest trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage hitting the internet indicating that the film will be a massive and exciting theatrical release. It's been a long time in the making, and the anticipation is palpable among fans. Twitter is home to a large number of hilarious, relatable, or frank views, and this trailer's reactions were no exception. It's time to take a peek at some of the best Twitter users' reactions.

Venom 2 trailer reactions

There were a few people on Twitter who thought the Venom 2 trailer was a little underwhelming after all the hype. Although there's no denying that seeing Hardy back in action and seeing Carnage for the first time is exciting, this person isn't alone. Everyone on the internet is looking for the tiniest of information, and the jacket Tom Hardy wore as Eddie Brock was definitely not one of them.

After all, not everything about a trailer can be fine. However, this Twitter user was very concise and accurate in pointing out the shortcomings that the majority of people agreed with. Michelle Williams, who is both beautiful and amazing, is only given a small glimpse in the trailer, which is far from enough. Beyond that, fans did not hold back from showcasing their disappointment for being unable to see more of the various characters in the film, especially the female characters. Of course, this was just a hint, and there would almost certainly be a lot more to come

Some Twitter users immediately began making jokes about how long they've all been hoping for this trailer to arrive. So much so that all of the teasers and the official trailer have been muddled together. However, not everyone had complaints regarding the new trailer. Some found the trailer to be almost everything they were expecting it to be.

Venom 2 cast

The Venom 2 cast includes names like Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, among many others. The movie will release in theatres in September 2021, in the English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

