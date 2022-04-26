‘Venom 3′ And ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequels Announced By Sony Pictures At ComicCon

Production biggie Sony Pictures recently announced that they are developing a third instalment in the Tom Hardy starrer superhero film franchise, Venom. As per Variety, the announcement was made at CinemaCon, the annual trade show for theatre owners. Reportedly, details about the projects including cast, release date, and more were kept under the wraps. Sony Pictures stated that the decision of renewing the franchise for a third film came after the massive success of its previous two instalments, Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Featuring Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of a struggling journalist Brock (Played by Tom Hardy). He gains mysterious powers after becoming the host of an alien symbiote namely, Venom. Trouble arises when the host alien's species make an attempt to invade the planet Earth. It leads Brock to turn into a lethal protector to rescue humanity from vanishing.

The latest movie in the franchise, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released last year in October. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Tom Hardy starrer ended up minting over $502 million worldwide. The first instalment of the film garnered over $856 million worldwide, thereby becoming the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2018, as per Variety.

In addition to Venom 3, the studio is planning to produce a follow-up film for 2021's reboot Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The American supernatural comedy flick was helmed by Jason Reitman and starred Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, and Mckenna Grace in pivotal roles. Besides them, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver were seen reprising their roles for the sequel to Ghostbusters (1984), Ghostbusters II (1989), and the fourth film in the Ghostbusters franchise.

The plot of the film was set thirty-two years after the events of Ghostbusters II. Ghostbusters: Afterlife was based on the life of a single mother and her children who move to an Oklahoma farm which they inherited from their estranged father, Ego Spengler. Notably, Spengler was one of the members of the original Ghostbusters. It is sure that fans of both the film franchise will get to watch new sequels, however, the development details of the same will only be revealed once Sony Pictures issue an official statement on the same.

