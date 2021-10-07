'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Director Andy Serkis Confirms Spider-Man Crossover

Venom and Spider-Man are all set to appear together on the big screen for the first time since Sam Raimi's 2007 Spider-Man 3, confirmed ComicBook. Venom: Let There Be Carnage helmer Andy Serkis recently opened up about the tantalising post-credits scenes from the film where Venom (played by Tom Hardy) found himself seemingly transported to the MCU where Venom seemingly recognises Spider-Man (played by Tom Holland) in a news broadcast featuring J Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons). Scroll down to know more about it.

Venom & Spider-Man to appear together on the big screen

While speaking to ComicBook, the film's director Andy Serkis called the duo's appearance together 'their collision' and stated that it will mark the first official crossover between Marvel's Spider Man movies and Sony's hit Venom franchise. The report suggests that Sony has long held the film rights to Spider Man and ancillary characters, which allows them to make such films with or without Marvel's direct involvement.

During his interview with the outlet, the Black Panther star Serkis said that they wanted to leave the audience knowing that these universes are 'going to somehow collide.' He continued that 'the portal is not being crossed fully and it is opening up more questions, rather than firmly saying anything.'

Venom: Let There Be Carnage focusses on a deranged serial killer, who suddenly gets access to a new symbiote spawned from Venom himself. As his name suggests, the villain uses his newfound abilities to go on a killing spree. Tom Hardy is playing the role of Eddie Brock/Venom in the film, who is the host of an alien symbiote. The film consists of other popular actors namely Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson. Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to swing into theatres on December 21 this year, while Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently playing in theatres.

According to ET Online, speaking about his film, Hardy said, "I like to see Eddie Brock as a professional coward. Sort of a vain, lazy, narcissistic everyman in many ways... I think he's a noble soul, but I just think he's come to a certain path when Venom appears. And it's horrendous." ''You have this primal beast who says we should do absolutely anything we want, because we can. And it doesn't matter about consequences because it's insignificant, which is like the greatest therapy you could ever have, except, you know, it means running around biting people's heads off and ripping buildings apart,” he continued.

Image: Twitter/@venommovie/@spiderman