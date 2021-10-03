'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Director Andy Serkis Hints At Potential 3rd Venom Film

The second instalment in the Venom series, Venom: Let There be Carnage, hit the theatres on October 1. While the film has only been out for a few days, speculations about a third film have already begun. The film's director Andy Serkis recently gave insights about a potential third film in the series. He also revealed Tom Hardy has been thinking about it as well.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently running in the theatres. The film's fans have already begun questioning if there is an upcoming third instalment. During a recent chat with CBR, Andy Serkis teased Venom 3. When asked about a possible third instalment, Andy Serkis called it an "amazing" question. The director revealed he was not sure if he could answer the question, yet he mentioned he had a great time making the second film. Moreover, if there is a possibility of another film, he would definitely be on board. Serkis further revealed he has a few ideas about the film which he did not put out at the moment.

Why Venom 3 is a possible instalment in the series?

After Venom 2's success, the filmmakers might look into making another movie in the series. As per Comicbook, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently number one at the box office. As per Sony, the film is opening big at the box office and is expected to open with $71.3 million after its first three days run in the theatres with $37.3 million from its opening day. The numbers make the sequel the second-highest opening in the pandemic.

Details about Venom 2

Venom 2 stars Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Amber Sienna, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, J K Simmons, and Stephen Graham. The film is the sequel to the 2018 sci-fi movie. The film's plot revolves around Eddie Brock, a reporter, and his alien symbiote, Venom. While Eddie Brock learns to live with Venom, they must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady. The film was helmed by Andy Serkis while Marco Beltrami gave its music. The film currently has a score of 6.7 on 10. It also has a score of 58% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Image: Instagram/@venommovie