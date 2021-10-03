'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Director Andy Serkis Hints At Potential 3rd Venom Film

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@venommovie
The second instalment in the Venom series, Venom: Let There be Carnage, hit the theatres on October 1. While the film has only been out for a few days, speculations about a third film have already begun. The film's director Andy Serkis recently gave insights about a potential third film in the series. He also revealed Tom Hardy has been thinking about it as well.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently running in the theatres. The film's fans have already begun questioning if there is an upcoming third instalment. During a recent chat with CBR, Andy Serkis teased Venom 3. When asked about a possible third instalment, Andy Serkis called it an "amazing" question. The director revealed he was not sure if he could answer the question, yet he mentioned he had a great time making the second film. Moreover, if there is a possibility of another film, he would definitely be on board. Serkis further revealed he has a few ideas about the film which he did not put out at the moment.
After Venom 2's success, the filmmakers might look into making another movie in the series. As per Comicbook, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently number one at the box office. As per Sony, the film is opening big at the box office and is expected to open with $71.3 million after its first three days run in the theatres with $37.3 million from its opening day. The numbers make the sequel the second-highest opening in the pandemic.
Venom 2 stars Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Amber Sienna, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, J K Simmons, and Stephen Graham. The film is the sequel to the 2018 sci-fi movie. The film's plot revolves around Eddie Brock, a reporter, and his alien symbiote, Venom. While Eddie Brock learns to live with Venom, they must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady. The film was helmed by Andy Serkis while Marco Beltrami gave its music. The film currently has a score of 6.7 on 10. It also has a score of 58% on Rotten Tomatoes.
