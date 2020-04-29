'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Fan-made Poster Shows Spider-Man Being Eaten, Take A Look

All thanks to the success of the first film, Venom, the makers of the movie are moving in full speed to put together an entire series based on Spider-Man villain movies. The sequel to Venom is currently in the making as well. The makers recently announced that the sequel will be titled, Let There Be Carnage.

ALSO READ | Tom Hardy: The Peaky Blinders Actor's Inspiring Journey In Hollywood

Venom’s fan-made poster shows Spider-Man being eaten

With the introduction of Venom into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there has been a lot of buzz among fans whether Tom Holland aka Spider-Man will be seen in Let There Be Carnage or no. Tom Hardy Aka Venom recently caused quite a stir on social media after he posted an image of Venom attacking Spider-Man. The image was then quickly deleted but fans have not stopped talking about it.

ALSO READ | Tom Hardy Teases Possibility Of Spider-Man Vs Venom In 'Venom 2'; Deletes Post Immediately

One of the fans of Venom has now decided to take this new information a notch higher. Recently, a picture of Venom eating Spider-Man has surfaced on the internet. The picture will send chills down any Spider-Man fan where a deadly, huge Venom is seen eating off a helpless Spider-Man’s head.

Check out the poster here:

ALSO READ | Tom Hardy Has "stepped Up" To Read Bedtime Stories For BBC's CBeebies Amidst Lockdown

However, one can be sure, even if Tom Holland aka Spider-Man makes a cameo in the upcoming Venom sequel then he will not be getting his head cut off. There is also a very good chance that the upcoming Venom sequel will be R-rated. The makers have said that due to the success of an R-rated Joker, the option is kept available. The Venom sequel, Let There Be Carnage was supposed to be released in October 2020 but has now been pushed to June 2021.

ALSO READ | Tom Hardy Starrer 'Capone' Trailer: America's Notorious Gangster Is On The Loose; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.