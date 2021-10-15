‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’: Here’s The Whopping Amount Film Made At Indian Box Office

The much-anticipated Hollywood film, Venom 2 or Venom: Let There Be Carnage has finally made its way to India and release on October 14. As theatres in Maharastra remain closed, fans await October 22, when cinema halls reopen and they can enjoy the film on the big screen. Although fans from the state will be unable to watch the film immediately, several others headed to theatres as soon as the film was released, earning the film a whopping Rs 3.71 Crore at the Indian box office.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Indian box office collection

Starring Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel's most complex characters the latest film did exceedingly well at the box office. Just one day after its release, a media statement mentioned that the film earned Rs 3.71 Crore at the Indian box office. It is important to note that Sony Pictures' film made a whopping amount despite cinema halls being shut in the state of Maharashtra. With the Dussehra weekend just around the corner, the film is expected to continue to do well. So far, netizens have hailed the film online and especially praised the post-credit scene of the action movie.

Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage alongside Tom Hardy. The film will follow Eddie Brock, played by Tom Hardy, who is seen struggling to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, while serial killer Cletus Kasady escapes from prison after becoming the host of Carnage, a chaotic spawn of Venom.

Watch trailer of Venom: Let There Be here

The recently released film was in the news after the director of Venom 2, Andy Serkis mentioned that Venom and Spider-Man will appear together on the big screen for the first time since the 2007 Spider-Man 3. Serkis mentioned that this will be the first official crossover between Marvel's Spider-Man and Sony's Venom franchise, in his interview with ComicBook. Fans wait with excitement to see how this crossover will pan out. Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated to release on the big screen on December 21, 2021.

