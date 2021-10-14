'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Review: Netizens Hail Post-credit Scene Of Action Flick

Sony Pictures Venom 2 or Venom: Let There Be Carnage has finally made its way to India after a long wait. The movie was released earlier this month in the United States and has been receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Venom 2 stars Tom Hardy reprising his role from the 2018 Venom movie alongside Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage. Read on to know what netizens had to say about Venom 2.

Venom: Let There be Carnage review

Directed by Andy Serkis, in Venom 2, Brock tries to reignite his career in journalism by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady (Harrelson), who becomes the host of an alien symbiote similar to Venom named Carnage. The movie was co-written by Tom Hardy and Kelly Marcel. The film was primarily inspired by the comic book story arc Maximum Carnage (1993) and the 1994 Spider-Man animated series story arc The Venom Saga (1996).

Netizens overall had positive reviews for the movie with many calling it better than the original while some particularly praised the post-credit scene of the movie. One user wrote, "Just saw #Venom2, this movie was cool, #Venom and #Carnage were awesome in this movie, 9/10 also that post-credit scene. Man, it felt nice going back to the theatre."

Another user wrote, "Watched #VenomLetThereBeCarnage was definitely better than #Venom Best thing about the movie was the relationship between Brock and Venom. The movie should be named Let There Be Cletus Kasady should definitely wait for the post-credit scene #mindblown. The movie was short but fun."

Watched #VenomLetThereBeCarnage was definitely better than #Venom Best thing about the movie was the relationship of Brock and Venom.The movie should be named Let There Be Cletus Kasady Should definitely wait for the post-credit scene #mindblown.Movie was short but fun.⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Amogh Ashdhir (@AmoghAshdhir) October 14, 2021

Just saw #Venom2 , this movie was cool, #Venom and #Carnage were awesome in this movie, 9/10 also that post credit scene👀. Man it felt nice going back to the theater. pic.twitter.com/zX5zf7SrXj — Sagitario (@Chuckyanimefan) October 11, 2021

Saw Venom 2 last night, so it’s as good of time to share this again. Love that big guy~ pic.twitter.com/nCo4R5xQlL — Codii (@CodiiOtter) October 13, 2021

I WENT TO SEE VENOM 2 TODAY!!! I HAD A BLAST, HAVE THIS DRAWING I DID YESTERDAY LES GO #VenomLetThereBeCarnage #symbrock pic.twitter.com/0dv35MCpJI — B 🌺🍡🆖@ why do i hear eminem all of a sudden? (@hornybastardngh) October 12, 2021

#Venom2 is a fun popcorn movie

Not every CBM has to be dark and gloomy

It’s not perfect but Tom Hardy is what makes it work.

I’m excited to see what comes next pic.twitter.com/yYMELkJfT9 — Anthony (@BrooklynBatman_) October 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Tom Hardy has expressed that he is interested in cross over with Tom Holland's Spider-Man. In an interview with Esquire, Hardy said that he would do anything to make it happen and the crossover could definitely be done as it would be beneficial for both the parties (Sony and Disney).

Spiderman and Venom crossover speculations

Marvel president Kevin Feige also hinted at a possible crossover between the two characters in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes and said, "I don't want to, obviously, talk about rumours or speculation on what could happen, what couldn't happen as it relates to any characters Marvel Studios hasn't brought to the screen yet. But, I will say what I've always said, which is, having been at Marvel for over 20 years, I wouldn't dismiss anything. I wouldn't rule anything out. When, and how, and where, remains to be seen."

