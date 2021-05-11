Venom Vs Carnage: Who Will Win? Here's What Fans Have To Say About It

Last Updated:

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Venom, produced by Columbia Pictures. It will be the second film in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters and the sequel to Venom. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom and Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady / Carnage, along with Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham in supporting roles. Stephen Graham and Naomie Harris will star as Spider-Man villain Shriek in the movie. The trailer of the film was released recently and here's what netizens have to say about Venom vs Carnage. 

Venom Vs Carnage: Which is the strongest symbiote? 

The Venom 2 trailer was released recently on May 10, 2021, and gave fans a glimpse of how Tom Hardy's Venom will fight Woody Harrelson's Carnage. The trailer sees Tom Hardy's Brock being pitched against the symbiote residing within Woody Harrelson, called Carnage. Carnage was revealed in a post-credits sequence in the first film, which released back in 2018. The 2.30-minute-long trailer also features some comic relief as audiences get to see Venom making breakfast for himself in the most chaotic way. 

While the first film focused more on the character of Brock forming a relationship with the symbiote that would eventually make him a superhero, the second film seems to be more focused on how the two team up to get the world rid of a deadly monster in the form of Carnage. Although the trailer has managed to get fans' hopes high for the September release, there's been major discussion about which is the strongest symbiote, Venom or Carnage. While people prefer Venom's character to Carnage, some state that Carnage looks stronger and more destructive than Venom. A few netizens also pointed out the transformation of Carnage from the first film to this one is too good. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 24, 2021, delayed from an initial October 2020 date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

