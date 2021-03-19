Vera Farmiga Set To Play The Lead Role In Upcoming Show 'Five Days At Memorial'

Actor Vera Farmiga has been roped in to play the lead role in Apple's upcoming drama series Five Days At Memorial. The series will be based on the event of Hurricane Katrina. John Ridley and Carlton Cuse will be creating the project together.

According to a report by Variety, Vera Farmiga will play the role of Dr. Anna Pou in the show. The show revolves around the first days of a New Orleans, LA hospital after Hurricane Katrina occurred. The show will capture all the events like floodwater rising, power supply failure, and extreme temperatures that occurred in those five days where the doctors had to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them forever. The show is based on Sheri Fink's novel of the same name.

John Ridley and Carlton Cuse will co-write the show and would also act as executive producers and showrunners of the series. Sheri Fink will also be a part of the crew of the show. Before this, according to a report by Collider, the book was supposed to be a part of the third season of the FX anthology series called American Crime Story but the project was scrapped later due to several issues.

Five Days At Memorial is an expansion of Pulitzer prize-winning article of Sheri Fink published in the New York Times in the year 2009. The book was launched in the year 2013 and received an amazing response from the critics as well as the audience for the event it captures. The book even won a National Book Critics Circle Award.

Vera Farmiga on the work front

Vera Farmiga is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood and is known for playing unique roles. She has starred in several amazing projects like The Departed, Conjuring, Orphan, and Godzilla: King Of Monsters. She has also played roles in some great shows like When They See Us, Bates Motel, and several others. Vera Farmiga is currently working on her upcoming feature film called The Many Saints Of Newark. Reportedly, she will also play a crucial role in the Marvel Disney Plus upcoming series Hawkeye.

