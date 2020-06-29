Vera Wang Celebrates Pride Month Ahead Of Her 71st Birthday With A Special Manicure

Vera Wang took to social media to celebrate a very special day in terms of the Pride month. On June 26, Vera Wang shared a picture of herself sporting a specialised manicure which represented the LGBTQ community. June 26 was the day that the United States of America’s Supreme Court legalized gay marriage in all 50 states. Hence the designer took to Instagram to celebrate this joyous day and thus show her support to the LGBTQ community.

Vera Wang celebrates pride month

Upon sharing the picture, the 71-year-old fashion designer wrote a post that highlighted the historic day. She also said that she supports equality and love for all. The rainbow manicure she sported looked fabulous and impressed several fans of Vera Wang. Upon sharing the picture of her manicure, she captioned the picture as “Pride workout”. Fans of the fashion designer were delighted to see her supporting the movement and the cause behind it. In the picture, Vera Wang can be seen wearing a sports bra along with a pair of green and black leggings.

The picture of the pride manicure was something that impressed fans very much and thus they left a few positive comments for the designer. Soon after sharing this picture, Vera Wang shared another picture of a young girl doing the exact same pose. Vera found this quite adorable and mentioned she just had to post the picture. The picture she posted was a collage of herself and the young and adorable fan who posed in the same way as her.

A while later, Vera Wang shared her birthday picture from 2018. Captioning the picture, she wrote that the photo is from her 2018 birthday and it consists of her favourite things. In the picture, one can see a croissant and a hot dog with candles upon them and thus fans assumed that is how Vera Wang celebrated her 2018 birthday. Fans of the fashion designer at first found it hard to believe that she indeed is 71 years of age due to her physique and fitness level. However, Vera herself has confirmed her age several times, according to an entertainment news portal.

