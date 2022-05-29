Veteran Actor Bo Hopkins Passes Away At Age 80 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Hollywood's veteran actor Bo Hopkins, who is well known for his roles in American Graffiti, Tentacles, Midnight Express, and many other classic films, breathed his last on May 29. As per reports, he died at the age of 80 after suffering from a cardiac arrest at a hospital in California. The news of his death came as a big shock for all his fans and well-wishers and they took to their social media to mourn the demise of the much-loved star.

Bo Hopkins dies at the age of 80

As per a report on Variety, Hopkins' official website confirmed the news of his death. The statement on the website read:

"It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away. Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world, and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you."

More about Bo Hopkins

Bo has appeared in many Hollywood films after coming into the limelight with the character Crazy Lee in the iconic 1969 film The Wild Bunch. After that, he was spotted by director Sam Peckinpah and was taken on board in two more films as a double-crossed bank robber in the 1972 film The Getaway and as a weapons expert in The Killer Elite which was relased in 1975. Prior to entering the field of acting, Hopkins had joined the U.S. Army at the age of 16. He was survived by his two children, Matthew and Jane.

Hopkins’ other features included The Moonshine War (1970), Monte Walsh (1970), The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing (1973), White Lightning (1973), Posse (1975), The Fifth Floor (1978), Big Bad John (1990), Radioland Murders (1994) and U Turn (1997).