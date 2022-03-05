Veteran Actor Mitchell Ryan, Known For 'Dark Shadows' & 'Lethal Weapon', Passes Away

Veteran actor Mitchell Ryan, who starred in numerous films over a six-decade career, passed away on Friday. He was 88. The actor was known for his work in films and TV shows like Dark Shadows and Lethal Weapon. The news was confirmed by his stepdaughter Denise Freed and his former co-star Kathryn Leigh Scott.

Veteran actor Mitchell Ryan passes away

Mitchell Ryan, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, passed away of congestive heart failure at his residence in Los Angeles, his stepdaughter said. Mitchell Ryan had made his debut in the late '50s when he starred in the film Thunder Road. He enacted the part of Burke Devlin for three years on the show Dark Shadows, but he was eventually removed from the series in 1967 over his alcoholism.

Among the best-known roles of his career was in the 1970 movie Monte Walsh. An appearance opposite Clint Eastwood in High Plains Drifter stood out for him in 1973. The year was also memorable for him for his performances in the movies Magnum Force and Electra Glide in Blue.

In the 1987 movie Lethal Weapon, he had played the role of Gen. Peter McAllister and the plot revolved around detectives played by Mel Gibson and Roger Murtaugh, getting the better of Ryan's character. Among his other performances in the '80s, he starred in the movie Death of a Centerfold: The Dorothy Stratten Story (1981). He was associated with the series Dharma & Greg for over 100 episodes, which spanned five years from 1997 to 2002 as Thomas Gibson's father Edward Montgomery. All My Children, Santa Barbara (1989)and General Hospital were some of the other shows he was known for. Naked City in the 60s and The Defenders (2017) were some of the shows that displayed his long career. Chase (1973-74) and Having Babies (1978-79) were popular in the '70s. Two-Minute Warning (1976), Midway (1976), Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993), Speechless (1994), Judge Dredd (1995), Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995), Liar Liar (1997), Grosse Pointe Blank (1997). and The Devil’s Own (1997) were some of the other shows he starred on. Among his last appearances was on the series Valley of Shadows, which is in pre-production. He had also served as President of the Screen Actors Guild Foundation.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, children and grandchildren

Dark Shadows co-star Kathryn Leigh Scott pays tribute to Mitchell Ryan

Among those to pen a tribute to him was Kathryn Leigh Scott, his co-star on the movie Dark Shadows, recalling the times she had spent with him.

Image: Facebook/@kathrynleighscott

