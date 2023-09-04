Veteran Director Roman Polanski’s The Palace Gets Critically Panned After Venice Premiere

Roman Polanski is one of the most prominent legacy directors in Hollywood. He’s won an Academy Award, a Palme d’Or and the Golden Bear, and delivered hits such as the timeless horror Rosemary’s Baby (1968) and The Pianist (2002). Despite delivering a recent critical hit with 2019’s An Officer and a Spy (2019), Polanski has returned with The Palace, which is unanimously considered to be a critical flop as per null Rotten Tomatoes rating.

2 things you need to know:

Polanski made his debut with Knife in the Water (1962).

The Palace is a comedy-satire on wealthy aristocrats.

The Palace scores 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

The Palace was recently screened at the Venice Film Festival. Despite gaining a 3-minute standing ovation at the 69th edition of the festival, The Palace only has a 0% rating. The film has currently been reviewed by ten attendees on the platform. Even though the score is likely to rise after the film is given a wider release, none of the reviewers appreciated the film to any extent.

(A poster for The Palace | Image: X)

It should be noted that Roman Polanski, who has delivered several hits throughout his career, has not received any acclaim for his comedy films. Another matter with the film is the fact that the 90-year old director and writer has struggled to find any distributors for it in the United States, Britain, and France, as per CBR.

It is the case with his 2019 film An Officer and a Spy as well, which did not find any distributors in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Britain. The film has been co-written by Polanski himself, who collaborated with Jerzy Skolimowski and Ewa Piaskowska. It is based on a dark comedy about a dinner party at the Gstaad Palace.