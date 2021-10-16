Vicki Gunvalson Claims Ex Steve Lodge Cheated On Her; Says 'he Used Me, He Lied To Me'

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson made some shocking revelations about her ex-fiance Steve Lodge on Friday via social media. Gunvalson has earlier this year announced he split from Lodge and has now claimed that he cheated on her and is lying about his dating life. The allegations first surfaced when Gunvalson responded to her friend, Tamra Judge's Instagram post, where she hinted at the drama between the former couple. Steve Lodge has since denied all the allegations made by Vicki.

Vicki Gunvalson claims ex Steve Lodge used her to gain fame

Vicki Gunvalson's fellow The Real Housewives of Orange County member, Tamara Judge took to her Instagram and posted a lengthy caption in which she seemed to motivate Gunvalson, post her split with Steve Lodge. Tamara wrote, "Get out of bed @vickigunvalson and let’s go whoop it up. I hate to see you so sad he isn’t worth it girl. Especially after what you found out last night! You are beautiful, you are strong, you are smart! Don’t let anyone tell you any different (I will be screening all guys that want to date Ms Gunvalson in the future)."

As per People, while responding to a fan who requested details on what Lodge did, Gunvalson alleged, "He used me, he lied to me. He's been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he's done. Judge commented, "While sleeping in your bed running for governor, using your followers. #unfollow". In a second comment, Gunvalson claimed Lodge once took his alleged girlfriend to the reality star's condo in Mexico while she was out of town.

Steve Lodge responded to the claims made by Gunvalson and in a statement given to People said, "Vicki and I ended our engagement and relationship in December of 2020. I did this in person verbally and explained it to her in writing. I had not been in an intimate relationship since September of 2020. I have been living in Puerto Vallarta in my own condo, not hers since the beginning of 2021. We remained friends, but it was clear to me Vicki was still wanting more, which I told her was not possible."

Lodge added, "The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media is very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least. But I can not say I'm surprised. She should not be dragging Tamra or anyone else into her lies. With that being said, I still wish her all the best."

(Image: Instagram/@bravohousewivestea)