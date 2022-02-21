Power couple Victoria and David Beckham are proud parents to four children. The duo celebrated the 17th birthday of their youngest son Cruz Beckham on Sunday, February 20.

Pouring immense love for Cruz, the two took to their respective social media handles to wish their son a happy birthday in the most adorable way.

Inside Victoria & David Beckham son's birthday

The Spice Girl fame posted a cool photo of Cruz that sees him looking dapper in a crisp suit. However, what stole the entire limelight was the youngster's trendy sunglasses. While sharing the picture, Victoria Beckham wrote, "Happy birthday Cruzie!! We love u so much!!!! So many kisses!! @cruzbeckham."

Father David Beckham wasn't behind to shower love on his youngest son. He shared an adorable throwback of Cruz crooning Justin Bieber's hit track 'Love Yourself'. While flaunting his son's music prowess, David Beckham wrote, "Happy Birthday big boy x we love you and that cheeky personality. Keep being you. Love you Cruzie @cruzbeckham." Check out the video below:

As soon as the post caught the attention of Victoria Beckham, she immediately re-shared it on her profile. While doing so, the Beckham matriarch wondered how time flies so quickly. She articulated, "@cruzbeckham we love you and are so proud of the young man you have become. Where has time gone?".

In addition to this, David Beckham also shared a slew of funny throwback photos of his son. While in one photo, baby Cruz can be seen practicing Karate, in another, he nails his classic 'cool dude' look in trendy sunglasses. Sharing the photo dump online, David with each photo, expressed his immense love for their son. Check out the throwback photos below:

Cruz Beckham's birthday cake came with a sweet note from his parents that read, "Dear Cruz, we love you so much. Happy birthday from Mum, Dad, Brooklyn, Romeo and Harper xxx." In the picture, the birthday boy can be seen donning a pink hoodie as he poses alongside a Billie Eilish-inspired cake. Take a look:

Beckham reportedly began dating Victoria Adams after she attended a Manchester United match back in 1997. Two years later, the duo tied the knot with each other have been growing strong ever since. The couple share four children together, sons Brooklyn Joseph, Romeo James, Cruz David, and daughter Harper Seven.

Image: Instagram/@davidbeckham, @victoriabeckham