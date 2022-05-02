Victoria Beckham Calls David Beckham 'incredible Husband' On His 47th Birthday; See Pics

Manchester United legend David Beckham is celebrating his 47th birthday on Monday, May 2. On the special occasion, his wife Victoria Beckham took to social media to give fans some inside glimpses of the birthday celebration filled with fun family time. It appears that the Beckham family opted for an adventurous beach and cruise session to mark the special day. Along with photos, Victoria penned a heartfelt note for the Manchester United legend hailing him as an 'incredible husband' and 'best dad'.

In the photos shared by her, power couple Victoria and David Beckham took the twinning and winning game a notch higher in matching white ensembles. The duo spend some quality time together in mother nature's lap as they posed for the camera with infectious smiles on their face. While sharing the post online, Victoria Beckham wrote, "Happy birthday @davidbeckham the best daddy!!! We all love you so much!! So many kisses from us all!! Kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven".

In another post, the father of four was seen enjoying fun-filled moments with his kids, be it swimming or witnessing the beauty of aquatic life and animals. Victoria Beckham expressed she is extremely blessed to have a partner like David in her life. She articulated, "I love you so much @davidbeckham you are the most incredible husband anyone could wish for and I feel truly blessed. You are my everything x I love you so so much x happy birthday". Check out the posts below:

Beckham reportedly began dating Victoria Adams after she attended a Manchester United match back in 1997. Two years later, the duo tied the knot and has been growing strong ever since. The couple share four children together, sons Brooklyn Joseph, Romeo James, Cruz David, and daughter Harper Seven.

Previously, Manchester United legend David Beckham’s £40million mansion in Holland Park, West London was targeted by a masked burglar a couple of weeks ago while Beckham, his wife Victoria, and their ten-year-old daughter Harper were present in the house. The robbery was discovered by David's 17-year-old son Cruz when he returned from a night out and found a broken window.

Image: Instagram/@victoriabeckham