Victoria Beckham Hails Deepika Padukone For Rocking One Of Her ‘favourite’ Looks; See Pic

Actor Deepika Padukone’s clothing for her upcoming film Gehraiyaan has been stealing the limelight with fans and stars expressing their views. From ravishing red to divine white, the actor has been leaving heads turned with her ensemble during several promotional events for the forthcoming film. Now, recently, the actor’s latest outfit won her love from Victoria Beckham.

Victoria gave a shout-out to the Piku actor for pulling off a white outfit look that she wore from the designer's Pre Spring Summer collection. Victoria took to Instagram and shared Deepika’s pictures in those looks while praising her beauty. In the picture, Deepika can be seen wearing a white shirt and baggy trousers, making the combination look like a jumpsuit.

Victoria Beckham cheers for Deepika Padukone

While captioning Deepika’s looks in the picture, Victoria wrote, “Beautiful @deepikapadukone in one of my favourite #VBPSS22 looks.” On the designer's website, the shirt is priced at £ 420 ( ₹42,692) while the trousers are listed for £ 580 ( ₹58,954).” Soon after the post, fans started rooting for Deepika and called her the ‘Queen.’ One of the users wrote, “She looks breathtakingly gorgeous,” while another wrote, “ Our queen of hearts.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Absolutely amazing outfit. Those pants are just love.”

Deepika Padukone is currently awaiting the release of Gehraiyaan, which also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. The film directed by Shakun Batra is set to release on Amazon Prime on February 11. Deepika Padukone’s outfits worn during several promotional events have caught the attention of many fans and have become a topic of discussion for many. Recently, after actor Mrunal Thakur landed in controversy for liking a sexist post on Deepika Padukone, the latter also responded to influencer Freddy Birdy’s jibe regarding her clothes at the Gehraiyaan promotions.

Freddy had shared a post that read, “Newton’s Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyyan release date approaches.” A part of the caption read, “Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan.” Soon after Freddy’s post received immense views, Deepika took a jibe on the influencer and responded with a cryptic post on her Instagram stories, “Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons.” She put the #IYKYK’ sticker, which stands for if you know, you know.

Image: AP/Instagram/DeepikaPadukone: