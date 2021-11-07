Victoria Beckham Mocks Husband David Beckham As He Sprints Away From Fireworks; Watch

Victoria Beckham was excited about celebrating 'fireworks night' with her family on Sunday and shared glimpses from their time together on his Instagram story. The videos and pictures she uploaded featured her husband, David Beckham and two of the duo's children, Cruz Beckham and Harper Seven. One of the videos The Spice Girls alum posted was hilarious, as it saw David sprinting away from fireworks after he lit them.

Victoria Beckham shares hilarious video of David Beckham

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Sunday to share a few moments from her family's 'fireworks night'. One of the videos she shared saw David lighting fireworks in a distance and then sprinting away as they begin to burst. He can be seen making quirky expressions as she runs away from the exploding crackers. He also took a video of himself running away and uploaded it on his Instagram account.

Watch video here

Victoria took to the caption of the video and mentioned that David's facial expressions were 'everything', while Romeo Beckham, the couple's other son, who was not present that evening wrote, "You a bit scared dad 😂". Victoria also shared some pictures of her children enjoying the firework display. She also posted a family picture with her, David and the children and mentioned that they were missing Brooklyn and Romeo, who were not present.

Victoria has a very active social media presence and often shared glimpses of her family on important occasions. On Romeo's 19th birthday, she shared a picture of herself with him and David. In the caption of the image, she mentioned that she could not believe he had turned 19 and expressed her love for him. The two parents could be seen on either side of Romeo, hugging him in the picture.

The singer also took the opportunity on Father's Day to tell her husband that he was the 'most loved' dad, as she posted a picture of him with Cruz, Harper and Romeo. She also included pictures from different occasions that David shared with all his children in the past. She wrote, "@davidbeckham the most loved daddy! We all love you so so much 💕kisses and Happy Father’s Day to all the daddies out there!! xx"

(Image: Instagram/@victoriabeckham)