Victoria Beckham Provides Proof That She 'actually Smiles' After Being Trolled By Her Sons

It is a well-known fact that Posh Spice has mastered the poker face. Victoria Beckham's sons Romeo and Cruz took notice of the fact and trolled her by posing in t-shirts from her fashion line with the words 'FFS Smile' printed on them. The two boys took a mirror selfie smiling while poking fun at their mother. Victoria took to her Instagram handle on March 21, 2021, to share the images with fans on the occasion of International Day of Happiness.

Victoria Beckham's sons troll her signature poker face

In response to her sons' photos, she shared an array of images in which she was caught grinning. One of Victoria Beckham's photos showed the Spice Girls singer wearing a pale pink camisole and grinning while looking to her left. She can be seen with a marker in her hand. In another picture, she took a mirror selfie with her son Cruz Beckham. The mother-son duo wore bathrobes as they posed for the picture.

One of the images was hazy as Victoria laid down on a red couch. Her hair was messy but she had a wide toothy smile on her face. In another one of Victoria Beckham's photos, she was seen with a dewy makeup look and she folded her hands together while smiling towards the camera. She wore a black button-down shirt, a black watch and diamond studs in her ears.

In the fifth image, Victoria was shown at an award ceremony wearing a red strappy dress. She smiled as she spoke on the microphone. Victoria's hair was longer and swept to one side. She chose to put on minimal makeup. In the next image, Victoria was captured giggling. She was seen standing among a crowd with her sunglasses in her hand as she giggled away.

Next, Victoria Beckham posed with her book, Learning to Fly: The Autobiography. She was beaming as she showed off the book in her hand. Victoria was photographed wearing a sheer black shirt with stripes on it. In another blurry image, Victoria smiled towards the camera dressed in an all-black outfit.

Victoria Beckham proves that she CAN smile

In two of the photos, Victoria Beckham's husband, David Beckham too was photographed with her. In one of the two photos, David can be seen sporting his hair longer on the top and parted in the middle with gold highlights. The couple posed together as they smiled. In the next picture, David was pictured with multiple rosaries around his neck. Victoria was seen wearing a black corset top and a bold red lipstick.

(Image Credit: Victoria Beckham Instagram)