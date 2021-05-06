Victoria Beckham Recalls How Spice Girls Inspired Beyonce 'to Be Proud & Accept Herself'

Victoria Beckham recently revealed that the Spice Girls cast has influenced pop star Beyonce to become the iconic artist she is today. In an interview with Dear Media's Breaking Beauty podcast, Victoria said that Beyonce once revealed to her that "British pop stars inspired her" to go after her dreams. She also noted that Beyonce and the Spice Girls were unapologetic about who they were and that part of themselves made them "so successful".

In the interview, Victoria Beckham revealed that she met Beyonce several years ago and Beyonce said to her, "It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl. I'm proud to be who I am". She recalled, "And when someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that that's quite something". She continued that she looks at herself and others and smiles because they didn't "care" if it was fashion or beauty and they wore what made them feel good. They did not worry, "Is this the newest, coolest?". She stated, "We set trends because there was no fear".

The singer added that the Spice Girls did not just inspire Beyonce, but many other young women. According to her, it was not about appearances but "accepting who you are". She said, "It's okay to be different. Let's not try and change who we are. Let's celebrate who we are. Let's celebrate the fact that we're all different". This perspective of living a life can also be witnessed in their music and songs such as Spice Up Your Life and in their nicknames. Victoria was nicknamed Posh, Mel B was known as Scary Spice, Mel C represented the Sporty boys and girls, Emma Bunton became Baby Spice and Gerri Halliwell was named Ginger Spice.

Inspired by the Spice Girls, Beyonce, too, started her musical journey as a part of a popular girl group. She formed Destiny's Child in 1990, teaming up with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland. The girl group later disbanded and decided to pursue their solo careers, while also continuing to be life-long friends. Meanwhile, the Spice Girls cast got together in 2004, but had disbanded in 2000. Over several years, the cast members have reunited several times.

