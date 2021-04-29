Victoria Beckham Refuses To Wear Crocs Sent By Justin Bieber; Says She Would 'rather Die'

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham is often seen opening the gifts she has received on her Instagram handle. Recently, singer Justin Bieber sent her a lilac pair of Crocs from the Crocs x Justin Bieber line. She took up a poll on her social media asking her fans if she should wear those crocs. Here's what she wrote about Justin Bieber's crocs.

Victoria Beckham says she would never wear Justin Bieber's crocs

Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram handle to unbox a gift sent from Bieber. She mentioned that a lot of people had been asking her what she would wear after the lockdown. She asked her fans about what they think of Justin Bieber's suggestion. She shared another video giving a closer look at the crocs that had various cartoon charms on them. The gift also had a picture of Justin Bieber around several soft toys and his crocs.

She wrote that it was extremely kind of Justin to send her these Crocs. However, she had never worn a pair of Crocs and she laughed when she received them. She also mentioned that the thought counted and thanked him for sending those Crocs to her. After taking a poll and asking her fans if she should wear them, 57% said no while 43% said that she should wear them. She was relieved when she said that it was a close one. She mentioned that she would rather die than wear those crocs sent by Justin. Take a look at Victoria Beckham's Instagram story here.

Image source: Victoria Beckham's Instagram

Images source: Victoria Beckham's Instagram

A sneak peek into Victoria Beckham's Instagram

Recently, Victoria shared a picture of her to-be-daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz. Nicola was seen posing in a bustier from her VB brand. She wrote, "Looks like the future Mrs Beckham has been in my wardrobe again!"

On her birthday, she shared a picture with her husband David Beckham. She thanked him for making her birthday special. Victoria wore a white ruffled gown while David wore an olive shirt with jeans. They were seen enjoying their wine with a campfire on the beach. She also thanked her children for setting everything up.

Promo Image source: Victoria Beckham/ Justin Bieber's Instagram

