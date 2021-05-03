Victoria Beckham Shares A Sneak-peek Into David Beckham's 46th Birthday Celebration

Former professional football player David Beckham celebrated his 46th birthday on May 2, 2021. David Beckham's wife and fashion designer Victoria Beckham shared a sneak-peek into David Beckham's birthday celebration in Cotswolds with inflated life-sized balloons footballers. Beckham posed with the inflated footballers who wore the dress of his team Inter Miami CF.

A sneak-peek into David Beckham's birthday celebration

Victoria Beckham recently took to her Instagram handle to share a sneak peek from David Beckham's birthday in their barn in Cotswolds. The barn was decorated with pink, silver, and black coloured balloons and presents, along with inflated lifesize footballers. David posed with a coffee mug in his hand and smiled towards the camera. David Beckham's wife called the inflated balloons his teammates as she wrote, "Birthday boy @davidbeckham with his @intermiamicf teammates!!ðŸ˜‚ X Happy Birthday!!! ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽŠðŸŽˆ" in the caption.

Several celebrities came forward to wish David on his birthday. The official Instagram page of his team Inter Miami CF commented with, "ðŸŽ‰ ðŸ™Œ Enjoy!". Maria Sharapova wrote, "ðŸ˜‚ amazing!" on the post. Here's how other celebrities reacted to David Beckham's birthday post.

According to a report by Hello!, the Beckhams spent their isolation days during the first COVID-19 lockdown at their property in Cotswold. Their luxurious barn is fully equipped and has its own lake, wine cellar, and swimming pool. They also recently returned from a trip to Miami with three of their children including Cruz, Romeo, and Harper. Their eldest son Brooklyn, on the other hand, stayed in Los Angeles with his fiance Nicola Peltz.

Victoria Beckham wishes David on his birthday

Earlier, Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram handle to wish her husband on his birthday. In the caption of the Instagram post, she wrote, "Looks like you’re catching me up!! To a very special husband and the most incredible daddy x Happy birthday ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽŠðŸŽ‰ ðŸŽˆ we all love you so so much ðŸ’• x @davidbeckham x". She shared a photo with David in which she was resting her head on David's shoulder.

Promo Image Source: David Beckham's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.