Victoria Beckham Shares Throwback Of Spice Girls In Baywatch For World Oceans Day

Victoria Beckham rose to global fame in the 90s as Posh Spice in the British pop girl group Spice Girls. The group was one of the best-selling groups of all time and sold over 90 million records worldwide. On the occasion of World Oceans Day, Beckham, who is now a famous fashion designer, took the opportunity to give a sweet throwback from the time her beloved girl group featured in a Baywatch photoshoot in 1996.

Victoria Beckham shares throwback of Spice Girls from Baywatch

Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 8, to share a picture with the group members of Spice Girls on the beach. In the picture, the Spice Girl's member Melanie Brown who was known as Scary Spice in the group, Melanie Chisholm who was known as Sporty Spice, Emma Bunton as Baby Spice, and Geri Halliwell as Ginger Spice were seen along with Beckham aka Posh Spice. They were wearing red swimsuits, the popular Baywatch costume, from a 1996 photoshoot. Reminiscing the memories with her girl group, Beckham wrote in the caption, "Happy World Oceans Day! I have so many happy memories by the ocean 🌊 but this spicy Baywatch moment is one of my favourites @emmaleebunton @therealgerihalliwell @melaniecmusic @officialmelb ❤️".

As soon as Victoria Beckham shared the throwback image with her 28.9 million Instagram followers, the Spice Girls fans went into a frenzy in comments. Many reminisced their memories while watching the show in the 90s and wrote "Remember collecting Space girl photos". Another fan wrote, "I had this poster at school. My Mum was so happy, if only she knew I wanted to be Posh not with her." One wrote, "I had this postcard pinned on my bedroom wall forever! Sweet nostalgic moment".

About Spice Girls Reunion

Spice Girls, who split from the group in 2001, reunited for their third concert The Return of the Spice Girls Tour 2008 which became the eighth highest-grossing concert of the year. According to The Sun, the group members Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C, and Emma Bunton wanted to reunite for a world tour in 2021 to mark their 25th anniversary since their debut Wannabe. However, Victoria Beckham, who did not appear in their 2019 reunion, has opted out for this one as well to focus on her Fashion business.

IMAGE: VICTORIA BECKHAM'S INSTAGRAM

