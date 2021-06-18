Victoria Beckham Turns Cheerleader For Husband David Beckham In This Throwback Photo

Victoria Beckham hops onto her social media handles to share several photos, of herself, her family, her beauty line, and more. Recently, the former Spice Girls member shared a striking throwback photo over on her Instagram page that grabbed the eyes of her fans. She was seen wearing a red tank top with white shorts in the photo from years ago, when she attended the matches played by her husband, David Beckham, and showed him support.

Victoria Beckham's recent major throwback snap

Victoria Beckham's Instagram followers witnessed a major throwback look of the singer-fashion designer with her posting the old photo online. Also known as 'Posh Spice,' Victoria wrote about how her husband David, and their sons, were watching football, and that she wanted to contribute to it. “On a hot sunny day in London today watching the football, (well not really but @davidbeckham and the boys are) wanted to contribute so decided to share,” she wrote, along with the photo. Her red top even read ‘England Rocks’ as she donned a large pair of sunglasses and trendy blonde highlights in her locks.

More throwback photos by Victoria Beckham

This was not the first time that Victoria Beckham had shared a throwback photo on her social media. On June 8, the Stop co-singer shared an old photo from her days as part of the Spice Girls member, to mark World Ocean Day this year. All five of the girl group’s members were seen donning Baywatch-themed red outfits, as they posed on the beach. “Happy World Oceans Day! I have so many happy memories by the ocean 🌊 but this spicy Baywatch moment is one of my favourites,” read her caption, as she tagged Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell, and Melanie Brown.

Sunny days for Victoria and David

Victoria Beckham's photos on her pages online often feature her former footballer husband, David Beckham. Early this month, she shared a photo of David from a sunny day out they enjoyed. While he turned around and smiled for the photo, two swans were seen photobombing it. She started the caption off with some Swan emojis saying, “Swan Lake.” “A very happy @davidbeckham Happy Sunny Saturday x,” she then wrote.

Image: Victoria Beckham Instagram

