Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess Answers Based On His Movie Characters?

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his birthday on May 9, 2021. The actor is one of the popular names in the Telugu film industry. He made his acting debut in 2011 with Ravi Babu’s rom-com movie Nuvvila. After his debut, Vijay Deverakonda has been a part of several memorable movies. On Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday, here's a quiz based on the actor's characters and movies.
Vijay Deverakonda's birthday quiz
1) Which movie sees Vijay Deverakonda in a character of a Taxi driver?
- Arjun Reddy
- Taxiwaala
- Dear Comrade
- Geetha Govindam
2) Vijay Deverakonda played the character of a boy who goes on self-destruction mode after the marriage of his girlfriend. Which movie was this?
- NOTA
- Dear Comrade
- World Famous Lover
- Arjun Reddy
3) In which movie Vijay was seen in the role of a hot-blooded student union leader who falls for a state-level cricketer?
- Liger
- Pelli Choopulu
- Geetha Govindam
- Dear Comrade
4) Which movie portrays Vijay as Prasanth, a carefree boy who is lazy and later gets married to a girl because of his father?
- Arjun Reddy
- Life is Beautiful
- Dwaraka
- Pelli Choopulu
5) Which real-life based movie featured Vijay Deverakonda as a juvenile photographer who gets an important assignment?
- Mahanti
- World Famous Lover
- Nuvvila
- Ye Mantram Vesave
6) In which movie Vijay Deverakonda essayed the role of a young man who becomes the chief minister of his state?
- Dear Comrade
- Jathi Ratnalu
- NOTA
- Taxiwaala
7) Which movie featured Vijay Deverakonda as a coal mine worker who is left behind by his lover?
- Dwaraka
- NOTA
- Jathi Ratnalu
- World Famous Lover
8) In which movie Vijay portrayed the role of Erra Srinu who turns into a fake 'baba' due to circumstances?
- Dwaraka
- World Famous Lover
- Dear Comrade
- Life is beautiful
9) Which movie portrayed Vijay Deverakonda as a boy who plays video games?
- Ye Mantram Vesave
- Dear Comrade
- Dwaraka
- Life is beautiful
10) Which movie saw Vijay Deverakonda in the role of a famous cricketer?
- Dear Comrade
- Dwaraka
- Ye Mantram Vesave
- Nuvvila
Vijay Deverakonda birthday quiz - answers
- Taxiwaala
- Arjun Reddy
- Dear Comrade
- Pelli Choopulu
- Mahanti
- NOTA
- World Famous Lover
- Dwaraka
- Ye Mantram Vesave
- Nuvvila
