Vin Diesel All Set To Join The 'Avatar' Cast? Here Is What He Has To Say

The Avatar film franchise has gained worldwide recognition upon the release of its first instalment back in 2009. More than a decade later, the second instalment of the series has been brought under production and the same is highly awaited among its fans. While all kinds of rumours have been doing rounds regarding the film, the ones hinting at the casting of Vin Diesel have recently emerged. In his recent interaction with a portal, the actor responded to these rumours, elaborating on whether he plans to join the Avatar franchise in the future or not.

Will Vin Diesel be a part of Avatar franchise?

During his interaction with MTV News, Diesel was asked about whether he has spoken to director James Cameron about possibly having a role in the sequels. The actor looked visibly conflicted as he hesitated to answer the question. While he confirmed that he has been in touch with the filmmaker, he refused to confirm or deny directly whether he has been cast or not. He admitted that he had “spent time with him”, but not filmed anything “yet”. He was further quizzed about whether it could be a possibility in the future.

As he continued to remain hesitant, Vin simply made a quip that he ‘loves’ Cameron and the series. However, he ended his response by saying that it was “safe to say” that they both will be working together in future. The actor thus hinted that he will likely star in the sequels, even though refused to admit that directly. The fans of this franchise could hence expect him to make an appearance in the franchise. However, no official confirmation has been made yet on this matter by Cameron himself. Avatar 2 is set to release on December 16, 2022.

Vin Diesel is best known for playing the role of Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious film series, which has also received worldwide recognition. The ninth instalment of the series is gearing up for a release on June 25, with wrestler John Cena playing the role of the antagonist. Vin also has other popular upcoming movies under his belt including Thor: Love and Thunder.

IMAGE: VIN DIESEL'S INSTAGRAM & STILLS FROM 'AVATAR'

