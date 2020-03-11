Vin Diesel Reveals A Big Surprise Awaits Fans Of 'Fast And Furious'

It seems that there is no stop to the excitement and fun brought by the Fast and Furious franchise. In a recent development, it is said that the franchise will add more stars to its already star-studded ensemble. Actor Vin Diesel hinted at the fact that there are more surprises coming.

ALSO READ | 'Fast And Furious 9' To Release On The Scheduled Date, Reassures Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel shares his excitement

Vin Diesel became a part of the red carpet premiere of his new movie Bloodshot on March 10. The actor was asked by the entertainment portal ET about the Fast and Furious movies. The portal asked Vin which other Oscar-winning performers will be a part of the movies.

ALSO READ | Vin Diesel Reveals Which Version Of Groot Will Appear In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3'

Diesel excitedly replied that there is a big surprise coming for the fans of the franchise. He added that he cannot tell anyone about the surprise but he promises it to be awesome. The actor also talked about how the surprise will be a testament to the franchise. It will also be a testament to their work and to the integrity that they have when it comes to the movie.

Vin Diesel also talked about how he started acting at the age of 7. He said that he is a thespian. To dance with other acclaimed thespians is wonderful. He added that they try to make magic. Fans will come to know what the surprise is when F9 will hit theatres on May 22.

ALSO READ | 'Bloodshot' Star Vin Diesel Keen To Go To China Amid Coronavirus Scare

The Fast and Furious franchise has had its fair share of stars and superstars. Many have played the roles of villains, like Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron. While the upcoming movie has the Oscar winner Helen Mirren, it seems there are more surprises held when it comes to the cast of the movie.

ALSO READ | Eiza Gonzalez Had These Issues While Playing KT In Vin Diesel Starrer ‘Bloodshot’

Vin Diesel will be seen next in the movie Bloodshot. Bloodshot will be released on March 13, 2020. The movie stars Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce. The movie is directed by David S. F. Wilson and is based on a character with the same name under Valiant Comics.

Source: Vin Diesel's Instagram

ALSO READ | Ben Stiller Refutes Rumours Of Him Joining Vin Diesel's 'Fast And Furious 9'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.