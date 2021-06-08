Vin Diesel Explains 'fatherhood' Ahead Of F9 Release, Call It An Embodiment Of Entire Saga

Vin Diesel starrer upcoming action film Fast and Furious 9 has become one of the most-anticipated films of 2021. The ninth instalment of the F&F film franchise is gearing for its release in the second half of this month. Now, ahead of F9’s release, the lead protagonist of the film, Vin Diesel aka Dom Toretto, took to his social media space to explain the true meaning of ‘Fatherhood’.

Vin Diesel explains real meaning of Fatherhood for Dom Toretto

In the film, Vin’s character Dom is a father to the adorable munchkin Brain Toretto. According to Vin, ‘fatherhood’ is the main theme on which the entire film franchise stands on. The moments of Dom and Brian together in the film are the most powerful moments of the entire film franchise as it creates magic. Vin Diesel said,

The theme of fatherhood seems like an interesting subject to explore for Dom Toretto. You’re seeing the embodiment of what this whole saga stands for. I know it when I see baby Brian and Dom. Whenever he is on the set, the whole crew felt this magic, the whole cast felt the magic. Everything Dom does he has to consider the true source of his inspiration which is his child and there’s no moment more powerful in this film than seeing Dom with his child.

In the post shared by him, fans can enjoy watching a video collage of all the fun behind-the-scenes moments of Brian alongside other cast members. Halfway through the video, little Brian can be seen saying ‘I love you’ to Dom and Mia (Played by Jordana Brewster) leaving both of them utterly awed. Watch the adorable behind-the-scenes clip below:

This comes video comes just a day after Vin Diesel paid his hearty tribute to the late actor Paul Walker, who essayed the role of Brian O’Conner in the previous films of the franchise. Vin said, "Weeks away from the F9 release... in preproduction for the finale that starts only months from now... @meadowwalker sends me this image and tells me how happy the photo makes her feel. Naturally, one gets filled with emotion, purpose and ultimately gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words. Hope to make you proud... All love, Always".

(Image: Vin Diesel's Instagram & Still from F&F)

