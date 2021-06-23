Vin Diesel Opens Up About His Wish To Direct The 'Hannibal' Trilogy; Read

Vin Diesel recently opened up about his long-awaited desire to direct the Hannibal Trilogy. The actor who is known for his high octane action sequences is keen to take on the director's hat. The actor revealed that he hasn't forgotten about the trilogy and is very keen on directing it soon, according to Men’s Health. Hannibal was a Carthaginian general who famously crossed the Alps with an army of Elephants back in 218 BC. Thus, the trilogy will be based on the epic feat and Vin Diesel is expected to direct and star in the same.

Vin Diesel Talks About the Epic Hannibal Trilogy

The actor spoke to the above-mentioned portal and said that his reality currently is the fact that he wakes up and tells himself that he hasn't done the Hannibal trilogy yet. He assured the fans that he hasn't forgotten about the trilogy and is extremely keen on directing it soon. The portal further claimed that Vin Diesel also spoke about his first big acting gig on the sets of Saving Private Ryan. The actor said that during that time, Spielberg handed him a camera and told him to shoot a few scenes from the film. This happened after the death of his character in the film. Recalling that instance, Vin Diesel said that Steven was and still is the person who keeps pursuing him to direct. He recalled an incident when Steven told him that he didn't hire him to just be an actor. Vin added that Spielberg told him that he expects him to get into directing at some point.

Thus remembering those instances Vin mentioned that there was a lot of pressure to begin one's career with those high expectations. However, over the years the actor has featured in a number of activities based films with the Fast and Furious franchise becoming his most notable film work. Vin Diesel said that he hasn't forgotten the words mentioned by Steven and is keen on sitting at the director’s chair soon. He said that he promised himself that he would make the Hannibal trilogy and thus he keeps reminding himself about the same. The news portal claimed that the actor will be ready once he finishes the Fast and Furious series. He added that the Fast and Furious finale weighs in on him. He added that currently Fast 10 is "Everest" for him and thus he is more focused on it. The actor will soon be seen in the ninth Fast and Furious film, which will be released this year.

Image: Vin Diesel Instagram

