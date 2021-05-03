Vin Diesel Pens Emotional Note For His Father, Says 'wisdom Of Our Elders Is Truly A Gift'

On Sunday, May 2, actor Vin Diesel took to his Instagram to extend a sweet tribute for his father. Sharing a monochrome photo, the Fast and Furious star explained the importance of listening to the wisdom of elders online amongst his fan army. The sweet note alongside the throwback picture has garnered a lot of attention from Vin’s followers, as they gushed to talk about their unique bond.

Vin Diesel’s post on ‘Fatherhood’

In the picture shared by Diesel, he can be seen engulfed in a deep conversation with his father at what appears to be the front yard of their house. The two are relaxed as they sit on wooden chairs while their back faces the camera. While sharing the photo, Vin Diesel said, “The wisdom of our elders is truly a gift, we need only to listen. Love you Dad. #Fatherhood”. Check out the post shared by the Fast and Furious actor below:

As soon as the tribute post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it quickly gained lakhs of likes and thousands of adorable comments. While some said, that the post is ‘absolutely beautiful’, another hailed the two as ‘charming and evergreen’. Many fans went on to shower the comment section of the post with red heart emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online.

In another post, Vin Diesel recently shared another trailer of his upcoming highly-anticipated film, Fast and Furious 9. Starring alongside John Cena, the new film is going to feature the return of Sung Kang aka Han Lue, a former member of Dom’s team who was believed to have been killed. While sharing the new promo, Vin Diesel wrote, “Nos vemos pronto!” which translates to “See you Soon!” in English. Take a look at the trailer below:

The previous trailer of the film has also garnered a massive response from fans. In a previous post, Vin shared, “As always, inspired by your fan art. So grateful and blessed to have such a great team behind the Fast Saga. Can’t believe F9 trailer has broken records again and it is all because of you. The best fans in the world. We hope to make you proud. All love, always”.

(Promo Image Source: Vin Diesel's Instagram)

