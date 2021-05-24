Vin Diesel Reaches 70 Million Followers On Instagram; Expresses Gratitude For "the Love"

Hollywood star, Vin Diesel, recently took to his Instagram handle to thank fans for helping achieve a social media milestone. The actor's Instagram handle recently reached 70 million followers. While the actor has been busy filming for the upcoming Avatar sequels recently, he took the time out to express his gratitude for his fans who helped him reach 70 million on Instagram.

Diesel shared a monochrome picture of himself, wearing a sleeveless undershirt vest. The actor can be seen smiling and standing next to what looks like a tractor. He shared the photo with a caption expressing his joy at his latest social media achievement.

He wrote, "I know, I was late to the gram Haha. But 70 million is... I am so grateful for all of you. You who have been on this remarkable journey with me". Expressing his gratitude for the huge number of followers, Diesel then proceeded to thank his fans for the love they show him saying, "Thanks for the love. As always, I hope to make you proud". Take a look at Vin Diesel's Instagram post below.

Vin Diesel's latest projects

Vin Diesel is best known for his portrayal of Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise, however, the actor has several notable film projects in the works. The actor has been tapped for several big franchise sequels. Diesel will expand his presence on TV by executive producing and voicing a character in ARK: The Animated Series based on the video game franchise. He will also serve as an executive producer in Merc City, a spinoff series set in The Chronicles of Riddick franchise.

In addition, Diesel will next appear in the highly anticipated F9, which the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. The film will release on June 25, 2021. Diesel will also reprise his role as Groot in two upcoming Marvel movies, namely Thor: Love And Thunder and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. He will also appear in the 10th and 11th installments for Fast & Furious, after which the franchise will reportedly come to a close. Vin is also set to appear in the upcoming James Cameron films, Avatar 2 & Avatar 3.

Image - Vin Diesel's Instagram

