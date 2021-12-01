Vin Diesel Recalls Paul Walker's Heartwarming Words 13 Yrs Ago With Pic Of Their Daughters

Emotions ran high for near and dear ones of Paul Walker as they marked his eighth death anniversary on Tuesday, November 30. The actor had featured in many successful films in his career, but it was the Fast & Furious franchise that brought him immense popularity.

Apart from earning immense success with the action franchise, Paul also earned a friend, almost like a brother, in the form of his co-star Vin Diesel. The two actors were extremely close, and this was visible in the emotional note that the XXX star posted for the death anniversary. Vin recalled how Paul was always with him, while also recalling Paul's advice when he was about to welcome his first child, and how their daughters grew close over the years.

Vin Diesel's emotional post for Paul Walker on his death anniversary

Vin shared on Instagram his memories of the day when he was about to have his first baby. They were shooting for the fourth installment of Fast & Furious, eating Chinese food, and then having a brother combat scene, which ended with Paul saying, ‘Letty just wanted you to come home Dom...’

After the shooting ended, Paul came to Vin Diesel's trailer and asked 'What’s on your mind?' Vin quipped over how Paul always knew whenever the former had anything on his mind.

Vin then shared how he didn't know what to expect at the hospital, where his first child was to be born. Vin shared that Paul advised him not to wait outside the delivery room, like the 'tough guys' say, but to go inside and 'cut the umbilical cord' and that it would be the 'best day' of his life. Vin wrote how Paul was speaking from experience, after having an 'angel' of his own.

The 54-year-old then wrote that it had been eight years since Paul's death, and that there had not been even a day when he didn't reflect on the brotherhood they were 'blessed' to have. He then wrote that tragedies are 'always followed by life's blessings' when one stays open and has faith.

Along with the post, Vin posted an image of his daughter from the wedding of Paul's daughter Meadow. The actor used the nickname he often used for the late star, 'Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile.'

Vin wrote that the same angel, whose birth made Paul advice Vin in way to prepare for fatherhood in the 'beautiful way', was the same angel that 'precious Meadow' had asked to be her Maid of Honour.

He added that he could not have known this would happen on the sets of the movie in 2008, but Paul 'somehow' did. Vin then shared how his kids always tell him that uncle Paul was always with him, and he knew they were right.

Meadow tied the knot last month and Vin, who is her godfather, even walked her down the aisle.