Vin Diesel Remembers Late Friend Paul Walker On His Ninth Death Anniversary

It has been nine years since the Hollywood actor Paul Walker left for his heavenly abode. On his ninth death anniversary, Vin Diesel honoured Walker with a throwback picture.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vin Diesel shared a throwback picture with Paul Walker, which seems to be from the sets of their film series Fast And Furious. In the picture, the two co-stars shared smiles as they stood beside a car. Sharing the photo, Diesel wrote, "Nine years… love you and miss you."

Paul Walker fans also paid their emotional tribute to the late actor. While a fan wrote, "Love you man!! Fast and Furious movies are not the same without you," another penned, "Legend never dies he always lives in our heart." An IG user also wrote, "Can’t believe it’s been 9 years."

Paul Walker passed away on November 30, 2013, after he suffered severe injuries from a single-vehicle collision. He was 40. His father and daughter filed separate death lawsuits against Porche, which ended up in settlements. At the time of the car crash, Walker was in the middle of filming Fast And Furious 7. The makers of the 2015 film later completed the shoot with his brothers Caleb and Cody.

Vin Diesel expresses his love for Paul Walker

Vin Diesel pays his heartfelt tributes to Walker on various occasions. On the late actor's 49th birth anniversary, Diesel shared a video in which he expressed his feelings for his Fast And Furious co-star. In the clip, the actor mentioned how he misses his friend and wrote, "Miss you..." in the caption.

Paul Walker to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Back in June 2022, it was announced that Paul Walker would get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. Apart from him, his fellow actors Uma Thurman, Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges, Bill Pullman, Jon Favreau, John Waters, Mindy Kaling, Vince Vaughn, Ralph Macchio, Martin Lawrence, Ellen Pompeo and Garrett Morris will also be honoured.

