Vin Diesel Remembers Paul Walker As He Begins 'Fast X' Shooting, Latter's Daughter Reacts

Actor Vin Diesel has begun the shooting of the 10th installment of the Fast and Furious franchise namely Fast X. Just a day after the movie hit the floor, the main protagonist Diesel aka Dominic Toretto, took to Instagram to pen down an emotional note for later actor Paul Walker aka Brian O'Conner. In his heartwarming letter, Diesel shared there isn't a single day that goes by when he doesn't reminisce about the moments spent with Paul Walker.

'Every Fast film honours my brother': Vin Diesel

In the open letter, Diesel mentioned that it was his daughter who corrected the script of Fast X by reminding him and the director to include Mia's character in the movie. 'No Mia No Fast 10', said Diesel's daughter when she read the initial script excluding Mia.

He wrote, "Yes, Your opinion has always mattered. When the F10 script came in, it excluded Mia Toretto…. Someone whom I’ve attributed the brotherhood of Dom and Brian to… I was so disappointed that I couldn’t see how I could continue… After all, I wasn’t going to make another Fast unless Brian was back in Four… I don’t need to remind you of the petitions you sent the studio for Letty’s return at the the end of FIve. Side note, you will never believe who corrected the very important role of Mia… my daughter, the Alpha Angel, who told the director very plainly and honestly “NO MIA NO FAST 10!” haha. The irony, is that the day she was born I was filming with Jordanna and Pablo and it was Jordanna who I first told… profound right?"

Later, Diesel added that there isn't a single day when he doesn't think of Paul Walker. According to him, if he could turn back time, he would talk Walker out of heading to LA on the thanksgiving weekend, which resulted in his tragic demise. Diesel explained that every Fast movie that he makes honours his bond and brother with Paul Walker. The actor further asserted that he will continue to look after Walker's family as his own because for him, the brotherhood the duo shared in real life meant everything. He concluded,

There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t want to turn back time, talk Pablo out of heading back to LA that thanksgiving weekend… every Fast film I make must at the core always honour my brother Pablo. In the real world, I will always look after his family, because in the real world he is family. When his daughter asked me to walk her down the isle… I tear up, and then do it with pride and and honor… when his mother asks me to bring Brian back to the screen… well, I don’t have to tell you how serious I take that. Fast could never have been here without the profound love and brotherhood between Dom and Brian, established in 2001. Yeah, I am talking too much, but damn, life is short and your comment touched me and hit a cord. Thank you for believing in me, in us… I won’t rest until I make you, him… and the universe proud.

All love, Always.

Paul Walker's daughter reacts:

Paul Walker died back in November 2013 at the age of 40 as a passenger in a single-car crash alongside his friend and driver Roger Rodas. The accident was allegedly caused by driving into a gas pipe. At the time of his demise, Walker had not completed filming Furious 7, and after several rewrites, Walker’s brother Cody and Caleb, filled in for Walker in the film. The popular Wiz Khalifa track See You Again featuring Charlie Puth was commissioned for the film’s track as a tribute to Walker.

Image: Instagram/@vindiesel