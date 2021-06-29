Vin Diesel Says 'cinema Is Back' As F9 Collects Record Box Office Numbers Despite Pandemic

Fast and Furious 9 stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, as well as Jordana Brewster, quite recently expressed their delight over the film’s supposedly record-breaking box office numbers. It so happened that during a conversation with the officials at Variety, the stars of the latest instalment in the Fast & Furious saga implied that the movie’s domestic as well as international numbers signify that the cinema-going experience is back. While on topic, Vin Diesel also commended Universal Pictures' decision of waiting for a time period in which a theatrical release was somewhat possible. Read on to know more.

Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and Jordana Brewster on the encouraging Fast and Furious 9 box office numbers:

While on the subject of what the film's box office performance means for theatres, Vin Diesel was quoted by the officials at Variety saying that what feels best is just the idea that people are returning to the theatrical experience. On the subject of other production companies taking the OTT route, he said that one cannot blame those production houses for directly putting their product onto a streamer. While commending Universal's decision to wait for the theatres to open, the actor and producer said that hats off to them.

Fast and Furious 9 cast member Charlize Theron also was quoted looking back at the feat of the saga and how the series is on its ninth chapter. That, as per Theron herself, is "amazing" and "impressive". She also said that F9 was the perfect film for them to come back. She can be seen playing the part of the film's latest antagonist, Cipher, in the film. Jordana Brewster on the other hand was simply quoted saying something on the lines of it feeling really good to be back in theatres. Brewster has been a part of the film's central cast list and has been playing the part of Mia Toretto since the start.

As per a report on ScreenRant, F9, as of this writing, has collected approximately 170 Million US dollars globally from a total of eight geographical regions. In the US, it was expected that F9 will mint a total of 67 Million US dollars. But, as per the ScreenRant piece, the movie collected somewhere north of 70 Million.

About Fast & Furious 9:

The latest instalment sees family tensions run high as Dom's estranged brother, Jakob Toretto (John Cena) makes an appearance out of nowhere. Fast 9 cast list also includes Cardi B, who is playing a character who has a long history with Dominic Toretto. As far as F9 release date is concerned, the film has already made its theatrical debut in certain parts of the world, while some of the cinema screens around the globe are yet to open, owing to the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic. f9 reviews have somewhat been lukewarm, given that it has an IMDb rating of 5.5 on IMDb and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 60. More information regarding it all will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Fast and Furious 9 trailer:

