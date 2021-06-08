Vin Diesel Starrer 'Fast And Furious 9' To Screen At Cannes Film Festival In July

Fast and Furious 9 starring Vin Diesel will be screened at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. There have been speculations about the screening of the movie at the Cannes Film Festival for quite some time. The film festival is scheduled to be held from July 6 to July 17 of 2021.

A guessing game was initiated in worldwide media when Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux told Variety that in the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, a ‘planetary blockbuster’ will be screened. He also eliminated some of the potential blockbuster movies like No Time To Die, Dune or West Side Story, when he said that the movie that is to be screened is not one of them, during the press conference in which he announced the Official Selection for 2021. Fast & Furious 9 trailer was released in April of 2021.

Fast and Furious 9 is scheduled to release on June 25 in the United States, India and other parts of the world. It had an international release on May 19 and has got a massive box office collection of $250 million worldwide. The Fast & Furious 9 cast includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel and other talented actors in pivotal roles. Justin Lin has also returned to direct the film since Fast and Furious 6. The movie was originally supposed to release in April 2020 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the release had to be postponed. Dwayne Johnson was also supposed to be a part of the cast but in January 2019, he confirmed that he will not be a part of the movie.

Recently, Vin Diesel took to his Instagram and shared a photo of him with his late Fast and Furious co-star Paul Walker before the release of the ninth instalment. With the photo, he penned a heartwarming note for Walker and wrote, “ Weeks away from the F9 release... in preproduction for the finale that starts only months from now... @meadowwalker sends me this image and tells me how happy the photo makes her feel. Naturally, one gets filled with emotion, purpose and ultimately gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words. Hope to make you proud... All love, Always.” Paul Walker died in a car accident in 2013 and he appeared in lead roles in many Fast and Furious movies.

Fast and Furious series

The Fast and Furious series revolves around illegal street racing and heists. The first movie of the franchise released in 2001 and Fast and Furious 9 will mark the ninth instalment in the series. Most of the films were applauded by critics and audience alike and were huge commercial successes.

IMAGE CREDIT: THE FAST SAGA/ INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.