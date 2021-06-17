Vin Diesel Teases Groot's Return To His Home Planet In A Future MCU Project

Vin Diesel, who plays the voice role of the MCU character, Groot, recently dropped a big hint about the future of his character. In an interview, Vin Diesel revealed that in a future Marvel project, Groot will be seen returning to his home planet, which is called Planet X. Read on to know more about it.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Vin Diesel shared that for the first time the audience will get to see Groot’s home planet, Planet X, as in one of his storylines, the character will be seen returning to it. Vin Diesel also shared that MCU chief Kevin Fiege is excited about this Groot storyline. The website’s Twitter page, Phase Zero, which posts podcasts of MCU with ComicBook.com, shared a small video of this interaction. Take a look at the video here:

#Groot is heading to his homeworld Planet X in the MCU, teased by Vin Diesel. (Exclusive!) pic.twitter.com/4WERTUPttK — Phase Zero (@PhaseZeroCB) June 15, 2021

Groot made his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy. In that film, he was introduced as a partner of Rocket Raccoon, and that he lives with him on the planet Xandar, far away from his home planet.

Groot's upcoming appearances in the MCU

Groot was last seen in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. Next, he will be seen in the fourth Thor solo film, Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is scheduled to release in May 2022. After that, a television special show of The Guardians of the Galaxy will premiere, featuring the whole Guardians team, including Groot. The show is titled The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and will premiere in late 2022. It will be followed by The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in 2023. Amidst these releases, the MCU will also release a small animated series, titled I Am Groot, which will revolve around the story of Baby Groot. Groot’s return to Planet X could be a part of this animated series.

Vin Diesel's movies in recent times

Vin Diesel’s latest film, F9: The Fast Saga, is getting its theatrical release in the US on June 25. Before that, he had starred in the 2020 film Bloodshot. Next, he is reportedly going to be seen in the sci-fi fantasy film Avatar 2, and the MCU film Thor: Love and Thunder, both of which, are scheduled to release in 2022.

Image: Vin Diesel's Instagram / Guardians of the Galaxy Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.