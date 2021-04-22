Vin Diesel Thanks Fans For Showering Love On F9 Trailer, Says 'hope To Make You Proud'

The creators of Fast and Furious 9 recently released the second trailer of the film which has created a massive buzz online. The F9 trailer features John Cena’s entry in the plot as Dom’s evil brother who joins hands with Charlize Theron in her revenge game. However, what left fans mind-blown was the reappearance of the character Han in the franchise again. Now, actor Vin Diesel took to his Instagram to thanks fans for their overwhelming response to the F9 trailer.

Vin Diesel thanks fan

On Thursday morning, Vin shared an F9 fan art explaining that he is always left ‘inspired’ by the love showered on his work. The star also took the opportunity to thank his great team who has been consistently contributed to the success of the franchise ever since the release of its first saga. Vin is overwhelmed with the response of the F9 trailer and he cannot believe that it has broken records once again. Take a look at the post shared by him below:

As always, inspired by your fan art. So grateful and blessed to have such a great team behind the Fast Saga. Can’t believe F9 trailer has broken records again and it is all because of you. The best fans in the world. We hope to make you proud. All love, always. #F9 #summer2021 #Fatherhood

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, Fast and Furious fans went to flood the comment section of the actor with hearty compliments. While some said that the Fast family is ready again, another bid congratulations for the success of the F9 trailer. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Talking about Fast and Furious 9’s plot, the story will trace the life of Dominic Toretto as his skilled crew joins the battle against one of the most dynamic assassins and a high-performance driver they have ever encountered. He is Dom’s forsaken brother who holds a grudge against the main lead of the series. In the trailer, fans saw John Cena describe how Dom turned his back on him. The film hits cinemas in Australia on June 17, 2021, and on June 25 in North America. Take a look at it below:

