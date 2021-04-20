Vin Diesel To Star In Live-action 'Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots', Calls It 'truly Exciting'

The film division of popular toy company Mattel is set to develop Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, the tabletop game featuring battling robots into a live-action movie. The game was first released by the Marx toy company in 1964 and is now owned by Mattel. The company has roped The Fast and The Furious star Vin Diesel to star in the movie and he will also be producing the film.

Vin Diesel to star in live-action Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots

According to Variety, Vin Diesel expressed his excitement about the movie. He said to take the classic Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots game, with Mattel as his partner, and to align it with the kind of world-building, the franchise-making success they have had with Universal was "truly exciting". Vin Diesel will be essaying the role of a father and the story will follow Diesel and his son forming an unlikely bond with an advanced war machine. Vin Diesel will produce the film under his One Race Films banner along with Samantha Vincent.

The executive producer of Mattel Films Robbie Brenner said they were proud to bring the iconic piece of Mattel IP to life on the big screen with their tremendously talented partners Vin Diesel, One Race Films, and Universal. He added their rich library of franchise continued to yield compelling stories and they looked forward to creating what was sure to be a thrilling action-adventure for the whole family to enjoy with Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots. Mattel has several film adaptations in works including Wishbone based on the 90s TV show about Jack Russell terrier, Barbie starring Margot Robbie, Uno, a heist comedy centered on the card game, and many more.

A look at Vin Diesel's movies

Vin Diesel, who started his career in the early 90s, gained recognition after he was cast by Steven Spielberg for a supporting role in his 1998 Oscar-winning war film Saving Private Ryan. In 1999 he provided the voice for the titular character in the animated film The Iron Giant. After starring in supporting roles in a few films he got his breakthrough leading role as the anti-hero, Riddick, in the science-fiction film Pitch Black in 2000. Diesel attained action hero stardom with the street racing action film, The Fast and the Furious in 2001 and the action thriller XXX in 2002 both of which were box office hits.

Diesel reprised his role of 'Dominic Toretto' in instalments five through eight of the Fast & Furious franchise including Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious. In 2017, Diesel also reprised his roles as Xander Cage in XXX: Return of Xander Cage and Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. About Vin Diesel's latest work he will be soon appearing in the highly anticipated movie Fast and Furious 9 which is slated to release in June 2021.