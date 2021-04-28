Vin Diesel Wishes Jordana Brewster, Says 'You Simply Have Made This World A Better Place'

On Wednesday, April 28, actor Vin Diesel, took to his Instagram space to extend a sweet birthday wish for his co-star Jordana Brewster. Jordana, who is well-known for essaying the role of Mia Toretto in the Fast and Furious film franchise is celebrating her 41st birthday. On the special occasion, Vin Diesel shared a sweet note for her alongside a throwback photo.

In the selfie shared by Diesel, he can be seen donning a contagious smile alongside Brewster. The star shared how fortunate he feels to have a sister like Jordana in reel and real-life as well. The two have shared the screen space with each other for over two decades, and Diesel enunciated that Brewster always makes the world a better place for him. Check out the heart-warming post shared by Vin Diesel below:

Happy birthday to this amazing human who I am fortunate enough to have called my sister on and off screen for over two decades. You simply have made this world a better place. You continue to make me, all of us so proud every passing year. I love you, the family loves you... the world loves you

As soon as the post caught the attention of Brewster, she couldn’t help herself from showering love on Diesel. She quickly quipped, “I love you so much” in the comment section of the post. Take a look at it here:

Even fans of the star weren’t behind to drop sweet compliments on the post. While many wished her a ‘happy birthday’, others went on swamp the comment section with heart emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at the fans reaction to the post:

This post comes just days after Vin Diesel took to the photo-sharing application to thank fans for showering love on the recently released F9 trailer. He said, “As always, inspired by your fan art. So grateful and blessed to have such a great team behind the Fast Saga. Can’t believe F9 trailer has broken records again and it is all because of you. The best fans in the world. We hope to make you proud. All love, always”. Check out the post here:

