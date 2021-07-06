Vin Diesel’s 'family' Memes From 'Fast & Furious' On Internet Leaves Fans In Splits

Vin Diesel, famous Hollywood actor known for his death-defying stunts and street racing . He is acclaimed for his much-loved film Fast and Furious. With its ninth installment running theatrically, while fans showering love, Netizens can’t get over Vin Diesel’s reel character Dominic Tiretto’s popular dialogue from 2015’s Fast and Furious 7 ‘I don’t have friends, I got family.’

Vin Diesel's 'family' memes impresses netizens

In the film, a family man played by Vin Diesel retires from living his life "one-quarter mile at a time" in the latest flick to settle down with his wife and son. The memes are taking over every other franchise from Marvel and DC to Star Wars and Transformers to Harry Potter which is sure to leave all in splits. One of the netizens shared a hilarious joke about Vin Diesel fighting with Loki in Avengers. Loki in the meme said, “I have an army” while Diesel said, “We have a family.” Another meme was of Vin Diesel as a South Africa cricketer and the caption read, “Dom, no, chasing 434 runs is impossible!" "The Australians are strong... ...but not as strong as family." Another Twitter user shared a meme from Avengers where he is seen fighting Thanos. Another user shared a funny meme while taking part in the trend and wrote, “The Vin Diesel memes are actually killing me, Fast & Furious is really the gift that keeps on giving.”

If Vin Diesel fought Loki in Avengers pic.twitter.com/3Ji5r9vZ8u — Shivam (@ShivamChatak) July 5, 2021

"Dom, no, chasing 434 runs is impossible!"



"The Australians are strong...

...but not as strong as family." pic.twitter.com/kS0q10dpQl — Mr. Chocolate Hazelnut Spread (@basedIITian) July 6, 2021

“Thanos is strong but not as strong as family” : Vin Diesel pic.twitter.com/UgGGosmR4H — Shivam (@ShivamChatak) July 5, 2021

The Vin Diesel memes are actually killing me, Fast & Furious is really the gift that keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/IEjX3buWlD — Luce 🌸 (@LucePlaysPS5) July 5, 2021

F9 hit theaters in the US on June 25 and has since accelerated past the $500 million marks at the worldwide box office. The ninth installment features family man Dom retiring from his earlier life to settle down with his wife and son. Fast and Furious 9, also known as F9, is the ninth main installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. The F9 cast includes actors like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, and many others.



IMAGE: VINDIESEL/FASFURIOUS9MOV/Twitter

