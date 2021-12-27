Vincent D'Onofrio Explains How Kingpin Has Changed Since Making His Debut In 'Daredevil'

The notorious crime lord Kingpin played by Vincent D'Onofrio made a surprise entry back in MCU through the show Hawkeye. D'Onofrio's Kingpin was the villain of the MCU series Daredevil as well as was the main antagonist of Hawkeye and was introduced in the season finale of the show as he was bought face-to-face with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The crime lord was first introduced in Marvel's TV series Daredevil that was on the air from 2015-2018.

Talking about his return, Vincent D'Onofrio elaborate on how the villain has changed in the Hawkeye series since he made his MCU debut in Daredevil.

Vincent D'Onofrio talks about how his character Kingpin has changed

In an interview with ScreenRant, Vincent D'Onofrio spoke about how his character Kingpin was different in Hawkeye. The actor said, "Like in the Hawkeye show, Fisk is obviously physically stronger and can take more physical abuse." The season finale of Hawkeye left fans on a cliffhanger and questioning Kingpin's future in MCU as Maya aka Echo the adopted niece of Kingpin was seen shooting him, although it is not clear whether the crime lord survived.

Is Kingpin really dead after Hawkeye?

While speaking to Collider, D'Onofrio opened up about the cliffhanging ending of the Hawkeye season finale and revealed if Kingpin was really dead. D'Onofrio said that even wasn't aware of the villain's future in MCU and said, "I can comment personally. I can't comment about any fact because [Marvel Studios] just don't tell me ... So, it made me hope that it would continue, and it still makes me feel that way. I mean, in my mind, she definitely shot him. And, I walked away from Daredevil, at first, I thought, 'Maybe he'll come back somehow.'"

Hawkeye ending explained

Clint Barton and Kate Bishop come face-to-face with Kingpin and successfully take down an army of Tracksuit Mafia goons. An injured Kingpin is then held at a gunpoint by his niece Maya Lopez, who has learnt that he influenced Ronin into killing her father. A gunshot is heard being fired, filled by a sound of a body hitting the ground, although it is unclear whether Kingpin is dead.

The finale revealed the true owner of a mysterious Rolex watch found in the wreckage of the Avengers Compound and it was none other than Laura Barton's watch. It is revealed that Clint's wife Laura Barton was a SHIELD agent and the watch given to her when she became one of their agents. Number '19' is inscribed in the back of the watch giving a nod to Agent 19 who is also known as the Mockingbird.

Image: Instagram/@maratonandonewsofficial