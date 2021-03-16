Viola Davis All Set To Receive The AAFCA Icon Award This Year

Viola Davis is ready to add another feather to her hat. The Fences actor will soon receive the AAFCA Icon Award. Before Viola Davis, Sidney Poitier and Kenya Barris have received the same award. Viola Davis has already won two Tony Awards, an Academy Award, and a Primetime-Emmy award.

Viola Davis to receive the AAFCA Icon award

Viola Davis is one of the most successful Black actors in the film industry. All thanks to her more than a decade long career in the entertainment industry. Viola Davis has not only worked in films but also on Broadway, as well as on TV. Her successful ongoing reign in the industry has now resulted in her being selected for the prestigious AAFCA Icon Award.

According to ANI’s report, Viola Davis will receive the African American Film Critics Association Icon Award on April 7, 2021. As mentioned earlier, Viola Davis already has two Tonys, a Primetime Emmy, and an Oscar award in her kitty. Her Tony, Emmy, and Oscar win form the coveted trinity known as the ‘Triple Crown of Acting’. Viola Davis is the first and the youngest African American to win this title.

AAFCA president Gil Roberston spoke to ANI about Viola Davis winning this AAFCA award and said she has excelled in every single format that she has performed in. Robertson further deemed Viola a “powerhouse actress” and somebody who continues to impress others with her performances. Gil continued and said that Davis has the ability to “dig deep into the humanity” of every character she chooses to take on. The AAFCA president further mentioned Viola Davis’ specific performances in films likes Fences, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Help, and Doubt.

Viola Davis is garnering praises for her role as Ma Rainey in the Netflix film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The Netflix film was a smash hit and went on to garner praises from the critics and audience alike. The film was based on a play of the same name. Ma Rainey is considered to be one of the most influential Blues singers and revolutionized it for many aspiring singers. In the film, Viola Davis starred alongside late actor Chadwick Boseman. The film now being Boseman’s last role on screen.