Viola Davis Breaks Own Record As The Most Nominated Black Actor With 2021 Oscar Nomination

Viola Davis has set a new record for herself at the Academy Awards. On Monday, the 55-year-old actor obtained her fourth Academy Award nomination for her role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, for which she was nominated in the Best Actress category. Davis' run as the most-nominated Black actress at the Oscars continues to grow. She was nominated for the award for the first time in 2017 when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Fences.

Viola Davis' Oscars 2021 nominations

She went on to win the Oscar for the category which was her first. Davis is nearer than ever to gain the elusive EGOT status, having already won an Emmy for her performance in How to Get Away with Murder and a Tony Award for Fences in 2010, in addition to a Tony Award in 2001. Davis now only requires a Grammy Award to receive the coveted distinction.

The Rhode Island native, who survived a difficult childhood to become one of Hollywood's most admired actresses, secured her first Best Supporting Actress nomination for Doubt in 2008 and a Best Actress nomination for The Help in 2011. Davis received an Academy Award for Fences in 2017, joining the ranks of Hattie McDaniel, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Mo'Nique, Octavia Spencer, Lupita Nyong'o, and Regina King as one of only eight Black actresses to do so since the Academy's inception in 1929. Since the inaugural ceremony, Halle Berry has been the only Black woman to win the award for Best Actress.

Chadwick Boseman, Viola's late co-star, was nominated for Best Actor for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. In the history of the Academy Awards, only four Black men have won Best Actor: Sidney Poitier (1963), Denzel Washington (2001), Jamie Foxx (2004), and Forest Whitaker (2004). (2006). Chadwick, who died in 2020 at the age of 43 after a struggle with cancer, appears to be the favourite, having already earned several posthumous awards for his role in the film during awards season. For the part, he won a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award, and he's also nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards and a BAFTA.