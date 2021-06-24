Viola Davis Celebrates Her 18th Wedding Anniversary With Husband Julius Tennon; See Post

Hollywood actor Viola Davis is popularly known for her role in films like Suicide Squad, Fences and Eat Pray Love. She recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband Julius Tennon and shared an adorable picture of the couple as she wished him on social media. Take a look at Viola Davis' photo with her husband.

Viola Davis celebrated her 18th anniversary with her husband Julius Tennon

Viola Davis took to her Instagram handle to wish her husband Julius on their 18th wedding anniversary. She called him the love of her life and also shared a picture of them posing in a convertible car. The wall in the background read "God is love". She was seen looking at him while posing for the photo. She concluded her caption by writing that she loves him. Here's a picture of the couple.

Reactions to Voila Davis' latest photo with her husband

As soon as she shared the post on her social media, several celebrities and fans wished them on their anniversary. Chelsea Handler mentioned that the couple looked hot together. Debra Messing wrote that the picture is everything and that they should frame it. Edwina Findlay wrote that they were the best couple on the planet. She added that they were nice inside out. Fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis and congratulated them. Take a look at some of the comments on Viola Davis' latest photo.

Image source: Viola Davis' Instagram

A sneak peek into Viola Davis' Instagram

Earlier, Viola made a late birthday post of Meryl Streep. As the actor turned 72, Viola shared a picture of the two holding hands while posing for the camera. She wrote, "How could I have missed wishing this beauty, this Queen, a very awesome birthday." She wrote that this was for another trip around the sun.

On the occasion of Father's Day, the actor shared a few pictures with her father. She also wished her husband Julius on being a great father to her children. In the caption, Viola wrote, "To the men who made me feel the most beautiful, the most protected and the most wanted." She mentioned that she missed her father and thanked him for teaching her how to be a survivor. Take a look at Viola Davis' photos here.

