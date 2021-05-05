Viola Davis Pens A Heartfelt Note For Her Mom Mary Alice Davis On Her Birthday

Actor Viola Davis is showering love for her mother, Mary Alice Davis, on her birthday. The actor took to her social media handle to share a picture with her mother and called her the woman who has her "heart and soul". Here's how she penned a note for Mary Alice Davis.

Viola Davis pens a heartwarming note for her mother on birthday

Viola Davis wrote in her caption, "Happy birthday to the woman who has my heart and soul! My MAMA!!! God broke the mold Mae Alice! I love,love,love youâ¤" as she extended her love to her mother. She shared a photo with her mother in which both of them rested their heads on each other while posing for the picture. Viola was dressed in a multi-coloured off-shoulder dress. Viola Davis' mother wore a striped t-shirt.

Several celebrities came forward to wish Viola Davis' mother on her birthday. Celebrities, including Octavia Spencer, Stephanie Mills, Jennifer Hudson, Tina Knowles, and Kandi Burruss, wished Mary Alice Davis in the comment section. Tamar Braxton wrote. "â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸happy birthday pumpkin" while wishing Viola's mother.

Fans of the How To Get Away With Murder actor also wished Mary Alice on her birthday. One of the fans wrote, "That must be one proud momma!" while another one wrote, "HBD BEAUTIFUL ðŸŽ‰â¤ï¸ðŸ™ŒThank you for giving us the best actorðŸŒŸ icon ðŸ™ðŸ¼". Here's how fans reacted to Viola Davis' latest photo.

Viola Davis on the work front

Actor Viola Davis has won millions of hearts and several allocates with her acting. She is the first African-American actor with an Academy Award, two Tony Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award. She is also the youngest actor to win the title "Triple Crown of Acting". Viola recently appeared in the film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and played the role of Ma Rainey.

She was nominated for the Academy Awards in the category Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in the film. She won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. She will soon be appearing in the film The Suicide Squad (2021) as Amanda Waller. She will also appear in a Netflix's film opposite Sandra Bullock. The name of the film has not been revealed yet.

IMAGE: VIOLA DAVIS' INSTAGRAM

