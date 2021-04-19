Viola Davis Praises Co-star Chadwick Boseman's 'extraordinary' Final Performance

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom lead actor Viola Davis believes that her co-star Chadwick Boseman’s performance in the film was just ‘extraordinary’. The Black Panther actor passed away just four months before the film’s release. The late actor essayed the role of Levee, an ambitious, fast-talking trumpeter in the film.

Now, in Viola Davis’ recent interaction with 60 Minutes, the actor said that everyone on the sets of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was just watching a great artist ‘absolutely giving himself to his role’. According to Davis, this is what acting is, one gives up themselves and sacrifices themselves, she added. During the same interaction, Davis also explained how Chadwick Boseman was an ‘artist’ and not simply an entertainer.

Davis while marking the difference between the two terms said that entertainers simply want to give people what they want. Their ultimate goal is to make money, as per Davis. The star believes that entertainers are all about themselves which is completely opposite of what it takes to be an artist and focus on a particular work.

Viola Davis said that an artist is someone who is not only committed to the craft of acting but also to the whole craft. They don’t care how people are going to respond to it. Talking about Chadwick's role, the late actor has previously bagged a Golden Globe Award posthumously for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture category for his stint in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Now, the star has also earned an Oscar nomination for the Best Actor in a Leading Role Category. Winners of Oscars 2021 will be announced on April 25.

Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer back in the year 2016, however, the actor did not reveal any detail about his four-year-long cancer battle and continued to work throughout his life span. The details about the actor’s health were revealed only after his demise in 2020. The team of the Black Panther star unveiled that cancer eventually progressed to Stage IV before 2020 and that Chadwick put up a fierce fight till the very end.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)