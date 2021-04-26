Viola Davis Pretends To Take A Shot; Netizens Say, 'Give Her An Oscar!'

Several stars of the film industry hit the red carpet at the 93rd Academy Awards. Among the celebrities at the award function, actor Viola Davis' viral video is stealing hearts on the internet. Read further ahead to know more about Viola Davis' latest viral video.

Viola Davis pretends to take a shot in the viral video

Variety took to its Twitter handle to share a video of Viola Davis. The actor was seen imitating taking a shot in the video. Her acting is winning hearts on the internet. Watching Viola Davis' performance in the video, Variety wrote, "Someone give Viola Davis an Oscar just for this performance of her pretending to take a shot".

Someone give Viola Davis an Oscar just for this performance of her pretending to take a shot https://t.co/aXVTwTSRna #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NJdHuQJxkF — Variety (@Variety) April 25, 2021

Viola's fans couldn't agree more after watching the video. A fan of the actor wrote, "She makes it look so real! Great actress. Stunning woman. Beautiful look". Another fan did not even realise her hand was empty as she wrote, "She so damned good, I didn’t even realize there was no glass in her hand till I read your caption a second time". A user claimed Viola had a cup in her hand and wrote, "Don't know what you're talking about, I can see the cup. She's not pretending".

Viola Davis at Oscars 2021

Viola Davis walked the Oscars 2021 red carpet in a white gown covered with cutouts by Alexander McQueen. The actor walked the carpet with her husband Julius Tennon. She was nominated for the Best Actress Award for her performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. She also paid tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman by calling him "authenticity on steroids."

The official Instagram page of the Academy Awards was posting reels during the ceremony. The theme of the reels was 'date night'. In one of the reels, Viola, along with her husband Julius were also featured.

Viola Davis' awards

Viola Davis is the first American-African actor to achieve the title 'Triple crown of acting'. She has won an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award as well as two Tony Awards. The actor won the Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actress in the year 2017 for her performance in Fences.

